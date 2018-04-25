Two 12-year-old kids selected to represent Philippines at Football for Friendship program in Russia

AJ BOY VICTORIANO and Matteo De Venecia, 12-year-old football enthusiasts from Philippines, have been selected as country’s representatives at the global Football for Friendship (F4F) social program. The F4F program, supported by Gazprom and FIFA aims at developing youth football and a healthy lifestyle as well as promoting tolerance, open-mindedness and respect for different cultures and nationalities between children from across the globe. This year, the F4F program has expanded to 211 countries and regions. Philippines will participate in the program for the first time.

Aj Boy will join Young footballers from around the world in Moscow in June 2018. The children will be a part of the 32 International Teams of Friendship and play against each other in the Gazprom Football for Friendship International Championship. The friendly tournament aims to bring together children from around the world and celebrate the unifying spirit of football.

Matteo will act as the young journalist and report on all the local and global activities of the F4F program as part of the International Children’s Press Center. He will also spread awareness on the nine values (friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honor) of the F4F program.

Aj Boy and Matteo, will also participate in the Football for Friendship International Children’s Forum in Russia, where the youngsters will get a chance to meet their peers from other countries, share their experiences, and discuss with famous footballers and journalists on how to promote key values of the F4F program around the world

Speaking on the selection of the young ambassadors by Team Socceroo Football Club, Managing Director, Michael Reyes said: “The selection of the young ambassadors from Philippines is an extension of our support to this unique global initiative.”

“The program is a wonderful opportunity for the ambassadors to build ties of friendship among children from around the world and foster peace and harmony through the beautiful game of football. We wish our young ambassadors all the best for the program and look forward to their contribution in promoting the key values of the program, in Russia, as well as in Philippines.” The sixth season of the F4F program will conclude with a visit by the participating children to the opening ceremony and the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2018.