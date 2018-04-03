Two of Espinosa’s co-accused killed

TWO OF the accused in a drug complaint filed against self-confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa and more than 20 others were killed, according to the subpoenas sent back to the Department of Justice (DoJ). Accused Max C. Miro was killed on March 11 “during (a) police operation conducted by Ormoc police in Barangay Bantigue, Ormoc City.” Co-accused Nelson M. Pepito was killed on Dec. 1 last year “by two unidentified (bonnet-wearing persons) riding in a single motorcycle.” Also included in the complaint are suspected drug lord Peter Go Lim and convicted drug trafficker Peter Co. An earlier panel of prosecutors had recommended the dismissal of the complaint filed by the Philippine National Police. The dismissal sparked controversy, but that complaint is now subject to a review. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio