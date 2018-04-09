Unidentified men torch P400,000-worth of irrigation pipes in Sarangani

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said that six of its High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in Barangay Malabod, Sarangani were burned, incurring P400,000 worth of losses.

In a statement on Monday, April 9, the agency said that an unidentified number of persons last April 2 burned the HDPE pipes which were “intended to be used as [an] irrigation canal in Malabod Small Irrigation Project.”

“A further joint investigation by [local authorities] alleged that the incident was a result of misunderstanding between the contractor and the laborers hired in that project,” the statement read.

“Other possible causes could be political issues and strategy for recruitment of the unknown rebel groups.”

NIA said that the investigation on the incident is still ongoing to catch the party responsible and determine the real motive behind the incident. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato