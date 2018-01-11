Unilever Philippines prepares to boost halal exports

UNILEVER Philippines, Inc. is preparing to increase exports of halal food products, as it takes advantage of the easier access to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market.

Unilever Philippines Vice President for Sustainable Business and Communications Ed Sunico on Tuesday said the company currently exports halal food products such as sandwich spreads to Malaysia.

Aside from food products, Unilever Philippines exports its Rexona deodorant line, which is manufactured in its Paco, Manila facility. A newer facility in General Trias, Cavite, manufactures the company’s food products, except for ice cream which is produced in another factory in Pasig.

“Right now, it’s pretty small, [but] we’re preparing for it. [W]hen [Unilever Philippines Chairman and CEO] Benjie Yap announced the halal [exports], he positioned it as a sort of growth potential for Unilever,” Mr. Sunico said.

The P1.7-billion Unilever Cavite Foods Factory already has halal certification.

“I think it’s designed for the future while the market is not there yet. We know that there will be a market eventually so we’ll have something for that [in case the market for it grows],” he added.

Mr. Sunico said the company is planning to boost capacity by strengthening supply chains. At present, more than 80% of raw materials are locally sourced such as coconuts for ice cream. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato