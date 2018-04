The net income of UnionBank of the Philippines (UnionBank) surged in the first quarter of 2018 as it sustained double-digit growth in its customer businesses.

In a disclosure, UnionBank said its net income grew to P2.9 billion in the January-March period by 31.8% from the P2.2 billion it tallied in the same period in 2017.

Its net revenue also grew 21.5% to P6.9 billion, the Aboitiz-led lender told the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal