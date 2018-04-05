Uniqlo to open new stores in QC, Naga

JAPANESE casual-wear brand Uniqlo is set to open two new stores this month, as it continues to expand in the Philippines.

Uniqlo will open a 1,742 square meter-store in Ayala Vertis North in Quezon City on April 13, and its first store in Bicol on April 20 in Robinsons Place, Naga.

“Our dedication to provide innovative and high-quality LifeWear pieces grows by the day with the overwhelming support we continue to receive since we first arrived in 2012. We are excited to announce the opening of two new stores ready to cater to every Filipino’s apparel needs in time for summer,” Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Masayoshi Nakamura said in a statement.

The new Uniqlo stores will offer the complete LifeWear range, including Airism and Heattech products.

Uniqlo is one of the brands under Japanese giant Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.