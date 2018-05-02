UP landmarks, scenes focus of exhibit

TO MARK the 10th anniversary of the signing of the University of the Philippines Charter and celebrate the homecoming of the UP School of Economics, an art exhibit entitled Buhay UP is ongoing at the Luxury Lane Event Area of the Shangri-La Mall East Wing until May 5. The exhibit features works by Manix Abrera, Michael Cacnio, Dominic Rubio, Aileen Lanuza, Vince de Pio, Toym Imao, Benjie Mallari, Jerry Morada, and Juanito Torres. All their works depict the theme “Buhay UP” and refer to beloved scenes, landmarks, and experiences that are familiar to anyone who has gone to UP Diliman. The artworks are intended to appeal and resonate with the UP alumni who spent formative years as an “Iskolar ng Bayan.” The works of Torres, meanwhile, capture memorable scenes like the Ikot jeepney (right) and the carioca vendor in stunning 60 X 48 inch-sized paintings. Buhay UP, which is spearheaded by the UP School of Economics Alumni Association, will have a reception night on May 3 at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds of the exhibit/fair will go to the UPSEAA Scholarship Fund for undergraduate and graduate students. For details, contact Grace Ng of Galerie Raphael at 0915-607-4682 or e-mail grace@galeriejoaquin.com, or Gigette de Luna at 0998-569-8801 or e-mail gigette_deluna@yahoo.com.