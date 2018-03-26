Up your baking skills with these apps

There are tons of apps out there just waiting to be discovered by bakers, both experts and newbies. To get you started, check out these four, highly rated apps.

BigOven

This app, which is iPhone and Android phone users can download for free, boasts a whopping 350,000 recipes. The developer describes it as “the most complete tool to help home cooks get inspired and organized in the kitchen and on the go.” BigOven app is popular; it has been featured in several publications, including Martha Stewart Living, InStyle, Buzzfeed and AllYou and has been downloaded more than 12 million times.

Users of the app can share and save recipes that they like and organize them into folders and sort them by categories. They can also take a picture of a family recipe and have it uploaded to the app. BigOven also allows users to create shared grocery list for the household and mark off each item as they shop.

Perfect Bake

Dubbed the “world’s first interactive baking app,” the Perfect Bake app guides users every step of the way, from adding ingredients, to mixing, to portioning and to actual baking. It has built-in timers to alert users that they’re done mixing, baking or cooling.

As a system, it includes the app and what is called a smart scale, to which a phone — whether an iPhone or an Android phone — should be connected. “Perfect Bake measures everything by weight for utmost accuracy — just like all professional pastry chefs,” a line in the description of the app reads. It purports to do all the math for the users, “whether you’re changing the size of your cake pan, the quantity of cookies you want to bake, or adjusting for the amount of chocolate chips you have on hand.”

Yummly

If BigOven has hundreds of thousands of recipes, Yummly has over one million of them. And thousands of new recipes are added to the app every week. Besides its tremendous collection of recipes, the app also features a powerful search engine. Its unique search filters — like “cuisine,” “nutrition requirements,” “cook time,” and “technique” — allow users to find the recipe that they really want to try.

In addition, once users have input their taste and nutrition preferences, the app will recommend matching recipes, every day. Downloadable from the iTunes Store and Google Play, Yummy also gives users the option to create shopping lists, which the app automatically categorizes by aisles and recipes to facilitate grocery shopping.

Side Chef

Side Chef, which anyone with an iPhone or Android phone can download, attempts to make cooking “accessible, fun and easy” by providing its users with step-by-step instructions that are illustrated. After its most recent update, at the time of writing, users have the choice to watch videos of recipes being prepared. The app’s homepage changes daily and features different recipes, cooking techniques.

On top of the following recipe instructions, users can also follow their favorite bloggers and chefs on the app. They are also given the chance to share their own recipes with the entire Side Chef community and even rate the recipes of others.