Upcycle project gains headway

SO IT can actively participate in the efforts to reduce pollution and conserve the nation’s resources, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office VII, has partnered with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the local government of Siquijor to implement the “Kwarta sa Basura” project which aims to upcycle solid waste and turn it to usable materials that can be a source of livelihood for poor families in Barangays Caticugan and Dumanjug in the island province. Family beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were able to construct their own Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to collect garbage and other residual wastes in their community that can be used to upcycle reusable materials such as plastic bottles and cellophane. According to Cheryl Jumamil, a Pantawid Pamilya partner-beneficiary from Brgy. Caticugan, “Dili lang sa economic aspect kini makatabang sa among mga benepisyaryo, paagi usab kini sa pag-minos sa problema sa basura aron mapreserbar ang atong kalikopan (This project would not only help us beneficiaries economically but also helps address the reduction of trash leading to the preservation of our environment).” Ms. Jumamil revealed that she was able to initially earn P20,000 out from selling wallets made from upcycled materials. Other partner-beneficiaries were also able to sell flower lanterns made of 1.5-liter soft drink plastic bottles and other products such as bags, lanterns, and rugs from discarded materials.