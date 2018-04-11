US aircraft carrier group on Philippine visit

THE AIRCRAFT carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, along with the Carrier Air Wing 17 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, arrived in Manila on Wednesday, April 11, for a scheduled visit to the Philippines. The two countries will engage in cultural exchange and community relations activities.

“The Philippines has long been a part of US Navy history, and we look forward to continuing that valued relationship and partnership,” Rear Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of the Carrier Strike Group 9, said in a statement released by the US Embassy in Manila.

From Manila, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group will continue on its regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment, conducting operations such as addressing shared maritime security concerns, building relationships with partner navies. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz