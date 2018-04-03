US firms hope digitalization will maximize FTA

By Janina C. Lim

Reporter

US businesses hope to maximize a possible Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Washington and Manila by pushing for seamless digital channels for trade, a member of the US-ASEAN Business Council said.

“What we would be looking for mainly is a free and open digital world economy,” Michael W. Michalak, Senior Vice-President and Regional Managing Director of the Council, told BusinessWorld in an interview, when asked about its members’ wish list in an FTA.

“We heard from just about every Cabinet official how every department is looking to become more digital, to use the Internet better. Nobody is satisfied with your current Internet,” Mr. Michalak said, recalling his dialogue with the country’s top economic managers during the group’s Philippine Business Mission in early March.

He added that the group remains hopeful for a third player to enter the telecommunications industry to improve on Internet services on offer.

The emergence of another competitor is expected to provide heightened competition to incumbents PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology expects to select a third player by June or July.

Mr. Michalak said an “open, interoperable, competitive” atmosphere for the digital industry will allow the country to maintain its “good relationship” with US businesses.

However, he does not expect an FTA to come soon amid other pressing trade concerns.

“The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) doesn’t have the bandwidth to handle all the questions they need to handle,” Mr. Michalak said, citing the US and China’s escalating trade tensions, among other matters.

“They don’t have the time to spend on new FTAs. We’ve got to give them some time,” he added.

He said the Philippines should continue developing its trade policies without waiting for the US FTA.

According to the USTR, goods and services traded with the Philippines totaled an estimated $27 billion in 2016; exports at $10.8 billion; and imports at $16.2 billion.

The US goods and services trade deficit with the Philippines was $5.4 billion in 2016.

The Philippines is currently the 31st-largest trading partner of the US for merchandise goods.