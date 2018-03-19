US, S. Korea, Japan meet on North Korea summits

SEOUL — The top national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan met over the weekend to discuss North Korea and the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Monday.

The two days of meetings could also help prepare the way for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. They were the latest in a flurry of diplomatic activity spanning Asia, the US and Europe ahead of North Korea’s planned summits with the South and the US.

South Korea’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong met US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Japan’s National Security Adviser Shotaro Yachi to discuss summit meetings between Mr. Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Blue House in Seoul said. They also discussed the possible meeting between Messrs. Trump and Kim as well as the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” and agreed “it was important to not repeat the mistakes of the past” and to work together closely, the Blue House said.

A senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday for talks with former US and South Korean officials, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported. — Reuters