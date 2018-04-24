Vehicle plate plant opened

SWIFTER PRODUCTION and distribution of vehicle license plates is expected as the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) inaugurated on Tuesday, April 24, a government-owned plate-making plant at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City. The plant houses seven manual embossing machines that were delivered in Feb. These machines can produce up to 22,000 plates a day, and is expected to address the backlog from July 2016. “The LTO had a lot on its plate when we took over. There was a huge backlog in license cards, while the court stopped the distribution of plates,” Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said in a statement. An automated embossing machine is also scheduled to be delivered in July, which will be operational by Aug. The machines were supplied by a joint venture between Trojan Computer Forms Manufacturing Corporation and JH. Tonnjes E.A.S.T. GmbH, through a contract with the local government. — Denise A. Valdez