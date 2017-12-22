Vinta weakens into depression

STATE weather bureau Pagasa, in its online bulletin as of 5:00 p.m. of Dec. 22, said Tropical Storm Vinta has weakened into a tropical depression over the Zamboanga del Sur area as of that time.

Vinta’s center is in the vicinity of Sominot town, Zamboanga del Sur, with maximum winds of up to 60 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Vinta’s forecast movement is west at 20 kph. It is expected at 435 km west southwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, by the next 48 hours, and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday afternoon.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been downgraded to No. 1 in Southern Negros Occidental, Southern Negros Oriental, and Siquijor in the Visayas; and, in Mindanao, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the western part of North Cotabato, and the northern part of Maguindanao. “TCWS elsewhere are now lifted,” Pagasa said.

“Residents of these areas must make appropriate actions against flooding and landslides, coordinate with their respective local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates,” the bulletin read in part.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways in an advisory also on Friday said four road sections in Regions 10 (Northern Mindanao) and 13 (Caraga) have been closed to traffic due to soil collapse, flooding, fallen trees, and electrical posts:

REGION ROAD SECTION SITUATION REGION X Bukidnon 1st DEO 1. Kapalong – Talaingon – Valencia Road, K1574+800, San Fernando, Bukidnon Closed to traffic due to soil collapse Bukidnon 3rd DEO 1. Jct. S.H Aglayan – Alanib Ticala-an Road (Ticalaan – Paganan), Ticalaan, Talakag, Bukidnon Closed to traffic due to soil collapse Cagayan de Oro 1st DEO 1. CDO – Airport – Bukidnon Road, K1456+000 (Bayanga) Street) Closed to traffic due to fallen tree and electrical post REGION XIII Agusan del Sur 2nd DEO 1. Approaching Upper Baobo BridgeNaval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, K1546+540, Brgy. Sinobong Veruela Closed to traffic due to flooding

All other national roads of the affected regions are passable as of the DPWH advisory at 12:00 p.m. The department said it has deployed manpower and equipment, installed warning signs, and is conducting ongoing clearing operations. DPWH will issue further updates.