Vios Cup 5 kicks off next month

“WAKU DOKI” motoring action takes center stage anew next month with the kickoff of the one-make race Vios Cup.

Now on its fifth year of staging, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will once again gather some of the top race drivers in the country in its three-leg competition, which has become one of the most awaited motorsports events in the country since its inception in 2014.

The first and last legs of the Vios Cup this year will be held at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga, while the second leg will be held at Filinvest, Alabang, bringing the motorsports experience back to the streets of Metro Manila.

A brainchild of former TMP President Michinobu Sugata, the Vios Cup is designed primarily to relive motorsports in the country in a waku doki (exciting) manner.

For this year, TMP said it remains committed to this grassroots racing program and develop basic motorsports knowledge and racing skills in the country.

For the fifth season of the Vios Cup, competitors have been divided into three racing categories, namely, Super Sporting Class, Sporting Class, and Promotional Class.

New celebrity racers such as actors’ Diego Loyzaga, Sofia Andres, Chie Filomeno, and Sam Milby are also on tap, joining veteran Vios Cup participants Gretchen Ho, Aubrey Miles, Fabio Ide, and Troy Montero.

Car enthusiasts can also expect upgrades this year in the Super Sporting specifications such as the lightweight hood and trunk lid to further maximize the speed performance of the Vios.

Moreover, it is now equipped with TRD Rotor Disc Brakes providing higher braking power.

The first leg of Vios Cup Season 5 rolls off on April 28, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public, and admission is free.

The event is done in partnership with Bridgestone and ROTA, supported by Motul, Brembo, AVT, 3M, Denso, OMP, and Tuason Racing. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo