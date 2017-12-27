Vista Land targets double-digit growth up to 2020

By Arra B. Francia, Reporter

VISTA LAND & Lifescapes, Inc. (VLL) is looking at double-digit growth every year up to 2020, as the company aims to introduce more products in order to be one of the major property players in the next three years.

VLL Chairman Manuel B. Villar, Jr. said the company is aiming to book a 12-15% growth in both net income and revenues starting 2018, to be driven by the expected positive performance of its core residential business and a 22-25% increase in its leasing business.

This will be boosted by the development of 24 master-planned communities, which will see VLL expanding not only housing projects but hotels, retail establishments, and schools as well.

“You will see the grand strategy of this, including 24 master-planned communities. Now given a piece of property, we know how to build hotels, we would know how to build malls, retail establishments. Di na namin kailangan kumuha ng tenants, schools. Lahat meron tayo, so whatever we develop, kumpleto na kami,” Mr. Villar told reporters last week.

The company is banking on its presence outside Metro Manila given that the government has been encouraging development in the provinces.

“We’re anticipating that, the reverse migration. We’re the biggest property developer outside Metro Manila, so it benefits us that government policy is moving toward the countryside… We’ve also started condominiums in the province,” Mr. Villar said.

VLL’s condominiums in the provinces will be priced from P2 million to P2.2 million, which the company says would be the acceptable price point there.

The company’s commercial assets, meanwhile, now totals 72 — with 22 malls, seven office buildings, and a mix of community malls and other retail formats. For mall operations alone, VLL looks to add 60 more in the next three years.

For its expansion into the hospitality sector, Mr. Villar said they will be building six hotels in the next three years mostly under its homegrown brand, Hotel Mella.

The company has identified Boracay, Tagaytay, Balanga in Bataan, Cebu, and its Evia Lifestyle Center in Las Piñas as locations for the hotels. VLL is looking to tap a partner to operate the planned hotel in Evia Lifestyle Center.

The VLL chairman said construction of two hotels will begin in the first quarter of 2018, with each one having 150 rooms each. The Boracay hotel will be its largest with around 300 rooms.

Alongside the master-planned communities, the Villar group will also be expanding its school network, Georgia Academy, which currently has three branches. Mr. Villar said they target to have up to 13 schools, which offers up to the Grade 12 level, by 2020

This plan comes amid the company’s vision to be recognized as one of the top property developers in the country.

“We will have become a major player by 2020. You will see a different Vista Land going forward. Kasi ngayon we’re viewed as a housing developer. By then we will be viewed the same way like Ayala (Land, Inc.), SM (Prime Holdings, Inc.), Megaworld (Corp.),” Mr. Villar said.

VLL currently has housing developments in 132 cities and municipalities, and 46 provinces. For the first nine months of 2017, the company booked a net income attributable to the parent of P6.95 billion, 11% higher than the P6.25 billion it realized in the same period in 2016. Revenues were up 11.8% to P26.86 billion for this period.