VP Robredo ready to lead the opposition in upcoming elections

Vice President Leni G. Robredo on Tuesday said she is ready to take on the role as the leader of the opposition groups planning to unite for the upcoming 2019 midterm elections.

At a press briefing in Quezon City, Ms. Robredo, who also chairs the Liberal Party, said she has been an opposition leader for quite some time, citing the instances where she voiced her statements against the policies of the Duterte administration. This time, she said she wants to be the voice of the opposition groups united in dissent.

“Matagal naman na tinake-on ko yung role na yun.” Ms. Robredo said. “Pero this time dati kasi iba-ibang grupo ang gumagalaw… Maraming grupo pareho ang paniniwala, grupo na pareho naman yung issues na gustong salungatin pero dahil hindi nag-uusap-usap hindi napapag-isa ‘yung boses.

“At yun yung role na gusto ko itake na siguraduhin na yung mga boses nagkakaisa ay lalong mapagisa para lalong mapakinggang,” she said. “Siguraduhin yung mensahe na gustong ipaabot, mas maintindihan.”

“Maraming mga kababayan nagsasabi sa akin na kailangan ng leader. Parati ko sinasabi yung sa atin, obligasyon natin lahat na ipaabot yung saloobin natin, obligasyon nating sumalungat kapag kailangan sumalungat,” she added.

“Pero it is becoming apparent na mas malakas loob ng ibang magboses pag merong sinasandalang grupo na pareho yung paniniwala sa kanya,” Ms. Robredo said. “At yun yung role ko na pag-isahin yung mga boses na yun.”

Senator Francis N. Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, earlier said he hoped to build a coalition of groups and individuals united against the policies of the Duterte administration, especially on the issues of extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses.

He said the “resistance coalition’s” bets for the 2019 senatorial election included Senator Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, former Quezon Rep. Lorenzo R. Tanada III, Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) chairman Jose Manuel I. Diokno, Magdalo partylist Rep. Gary C. Alejano, and former Akbayan partylist Rep. Ibarra M. Gutierrez. — Camille Aguinaldo