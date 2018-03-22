POTABLE WATER SUPPLY, which remains one of the biggest concerns in the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in war-torn Marawi City, has been a focus of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), together with the Philippine Red Cross and local authorities.

“Water is closely linked to public health. Waterborne diseases such as diarrhea and cholera, as well as sanitation issues, can be prevented if there is regular supply of potable water,” Alessandro Giusti, head of the ICRC water and sanitation team in the Philippines, said in a statement issued on March 22, the observance of World Water Day.