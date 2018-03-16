Your Weekend Guide (March 16, 2018)

The Lion King

THE touring production of The Lion King premieres in Manila at the Theater in Solaire on March 18. Winner of over 70 major international theater awards, it features lyrics and music by Elton John and Tim Rice including the songs “Circle of Life” and the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The show runs until May 6. For details, visit thelionking.ph. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

PETA’s ’Night, Mother

PETA closes its 50th theater season with Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer-prize winning drama, ’Night, Mother, featuring Eugene Domingo and Sherry Lara. The show runs until March 18 at the PETA Theater Center, No. 5 Eymard Drive, New Manila, Quezon City. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

PPO concert

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra presents the 7th concert of its 35th season, Romancing the Classics, on March 16, 8 p.m., at the Main Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). The evening’s repertoire includes Takemitsu’s Requiem for String Orchestra, Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in A flat, and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 in D under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera. Also performing are pianists Raul Sunico and Ingrid Santamaria. For tickets, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Silent Sky

REPERTORY PHILIPPINES presents Lauren Guderson’s Silent Sky until March 25 at the Onstage Theater in Greenbelt 1, Makati City. Directed by Joy Virata, the show tells the true story of astronomer Henrietta Levitt and her discoveries in the 1920s. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Kinky Boots returns

ATLANTIS’ production of the musical that earned every Best Musical award including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award, returns with performances until March 18 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza in Makati City. Kinky Boots is about Charlie, a struggling shoe factory owner, who teams up with Lola, an entertainer to save the business. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Paella Gigante!

The 6th Paella Gigante! festival will be held on March 17, 5 p.m., at Greenbelt 3, Makati City. Enjoy a serving of paella mixta overflowing with prawns, chorizo, chicken and squid in seasoned rice cooked over fire wood. Proceeds of this event will go to Sociedad Española de Beneficencia’s shelter and health care programs for the elderly. For tickets, call Sociedad Española de Beneficencia at 843-0742, Jem Raymundo at 0920-953-7945, or Cirkulo Restaurant at 810-8735 or 810-2763.

Comedy nights

COMEDY MANILA presents Funny Fridays: Can’t Stop Laughing at 8:30 p.m. every Friday at the Teatrino in Promenade Greenhills, San Juan. For tickets (P500) and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).