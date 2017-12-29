Welcoming in 2018

ANOTHER YEAR is coming to a close and a new year is looming — and with it a renewal of hopes and dreams, and wishes for better times.

It is this new beginning, this chance for a fresh start, that everyone celebrates at the moment the clock strikes midnight on the first day of the new year.

One can welcome the year quietly, reflectively, cocooned at home, sheltered from the neighbors’ explosive racket; or surrounded by family and friends, making that noise yourself to drive away bad luck.

Or one can seek the company of other like-minded well-wishers in a public space, amidst music and champagne, watching fireworks explode in the sky as you count down to the New Year.

If the latter manner sounds the most attractive, here is a listing of some of the metro’s many New Year’s Eve dinners and parties.

NORTHERN LIGHTS

The sky in the Ortigas Center will be twinkling with fireworks to greet the new year and guests at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila will get a front seat at Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge. It will be offering two meal packages — the Shimmer which is good for three to four persons with its signature dish, Beef Salpicao, as the highlight of the meal; and the Dazzle, good for five to six persons, which includes sizzling pork sisig and chicken satay. The Spellbound Band takes the center stage at 9:30 p.m. For details visit www.marcopolohotels.com.

At the nearby Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, the newly opened Eastwood Café+Bar offers a New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, at P1,650 net per person. The hotel’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the will be held at the lobby and the Eastwood Café+Bar starting at 10 p.m. and going on to 1:30 a.m. For P1,150 net, enjoy overflowing drinks and a cocktail buffet with a glass of sparkling wine. The following day, a hearty New Year’s Day Sparkling Brunch Buffet will be served at the Grand Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for P1,150 net. All buffet offers are free-of-charge for children five years and below while children six to 12 years old get 50% discount on the full price. For inquiries and reservations, call 570-7777.

There’s no better way to express the word “feast” than with an epic Holiday Buffet at the Luxent Hotel. On Dec. 30 and 31, the banquet is open and filled with the season’s favorites including turkey and Roast Beef Pine Ham. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and ends midnight on Dec. 31. The Holiday Buffet is available for P2,500 net. The Lush Bar and Lounge has Holiday Party Bundles for the season which are available until Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to midnight every day. Luxent Hotel caps the year off with a party with a polka dot theme, filled with thrills, good food, and a sparkling wine toast at midnight. Guests can feast on an unlimited barbecue selections, pasta, salads, appetizers, desserts and drinks at the Seasons ballroom. A live band and DJ will liven up the night as they draw prizes for the all-night raffle, and a host of other surprises. Kids can enjoy the wait too as they have an indoor film showing. All of this for P1,888 for adults and P888 for kids five to 12 years of age, with kids up to three years old free of charge. Ticket rates are discounted for those availing the Holiday Buffet at the Garden Café. For inquiries or reservations, call 863-7777.

Get together with family and friends at The Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Richmonde Café for a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner priced at P1,560 net. Eat, drink and be merry with an assortment of flavorful dishes, a choice of bottomless iced tea or a glass of red or white wine, party favors, and entertainment. The buffet dinner is served from 6 to 9 p.m. The hotel’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Party will be held at the hotel lobby. From 9 p.m. onwards, groove to the live band and fill out the New Year’s resolution list, while dining at a cocktail buffet which comes with your choice of three drinks. The countdown party ticket, priced at P795 net, is also inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine to toast when the clock strikes midnight. Avail of the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown Party Bundle for P1,880 net. The following morning, greet the first day of the year with the New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet of breakfast favorites for P880 net. Children six to 12 years old get a 50% discount and while those aged five and below are free-of-charge for all buffet offers. For inquiries and reservations, call 638-7777 or visit www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph.

For a music-filled star-studded celebration, head to the Eastwood City New Year Countdown from sunup to sundown. The revelry begins at 6 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall Open Park, and ends just before dawn at the Fuente Circle at the Eastwood Citywalk. Headlining the party are some of the biggest names in the music industry including X Factor PH 2012 Grand Champion KZ Tandingan, rap icon Gloc-9, and The Voice PH 2013 finalist Morissette Amon who will top-bill the year-ender countdown at the stroke of midnight. Top band Spongecola is also set to perform together with Sam Concepcion and Kiana Valenciano. Joining the stellar roster of performers are X Factor UK finalist Alisah Bonaobra, and online R&B sensation Karencitta. Eastwood City’s annual tradition, the Dazzling Star Drop — inspired by the Ball Drop in Times Square in New York City — will be held at midnight followed by a fireworks display. The party continues until the early hours of 2018. Guests can head over to Eastwood Fuente Circle and Citywalk 2 and be part of a raucous After Party, which will run from midnight until the early hours of Jan. 1. For more information, call the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Concierge at 709-9888, 709-0888, 0917-838-0111 or visit www.megaworldlifestylemalls.com.

CITY CENTRAL

Considered by many to be the New Year’s Eve party, this year The Manila Peninsula gala ball and dinner at The Lobby will have a Cuban theme. By midnight, The Lobby will become a sea of balloons and shiny confetti while guests party over food and champagne. Prices are at P9,850 (with a Champagne cocktail) and P6,650 for children under 12 years. The party begins at 9 p.m. The celebration is not complete without a feast: Old Manila offers a five-course set dinner menu by Marco Pierre White-trained Chef de Cuisine Allan Briones; Escolta offers a dinner buffet of salads, Italian antipasti, ripe cheeses, sushi, pasta, holiday hot and cold main course specialties; and Spices offers an Asian-inspired a la carte dinner menu. Dinner offers start at 6:30 p.m. For inquiries, call 887-2888, extensions 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), 7410 (Festive Desk), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.

Next door, the New Year’s Eve Dinner at Discovery Primea’s Flame restaurant is highlighted by chef Luis Chikiamco’s grilled Colorado rack of lamb, black truffle tortilla de patatas, and river prawn. Guests may opt for either an early five-course dinner at 5:30 p.m. or a seven-course at 10 p.m. For reservations, call 955-8888 or e-mail primearestaurnats@discovery.com.ph.

At New World Makati, Café 1228’s New Year’s Eve dinner comes with one round of sparkling wine and standard drinks for P2,999 per person. The New Year’s day lunch is priced at P2,599 per person. At the award-winning Chinese restaurant, Jasmine, there are several the 10-course set menus with signature dishes and traditional favorites available on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The set menu prices start at P9,888 for a group of six guests. Or dine on the Festive Yum Cha Lunch Buffet brimming with steamed, baked and fried dumplings, rolls, noodles and buns at P1,388 per person.

Celebrate the year that was and welcome the New Year with a bang at the Dusit Thani Manila’s Mayuree Ballroom. Ring in the new year to the live music of The Verve Band and dance to the beats of DJ Ornussa Cadness while enjoying unlimited standard vodka, rum, gin tequila, beer, red and white wine, softdrinks, chilled juices and iced tea at P1,800 net per person from 8 p.m. to midnight. Free access applies to guests availing of the New Year’s Eve Set Menu at Benjarong and New Year’s Eve Crossover Dinner. For tickets, call 238-8888 extensions 8430, 8838.

BAYSIDE

Over at the City of Dreams, start the celebration with a seven-course Omakase menu with the whole family at Nobu Manila, then for the New Year’s Eve countdown, the CenterPlay bar features a performance by True Faith while Chaos nightclub highlights a Brazilian Carnival-themed party with bands Brad & Nina and Jason & Anna, together with resident DJs Khai Lim and David Ardiente. The program starts at 6 p.m. The door charge is P1,000 inclusive of two drinks. For inquiries and reservations, call 800-8080, e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Meanwhile, the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino welcomes the new year with Sparkle On!, a night of dance, songs, drinks, and food. The hotel’s New Year’s Eve buffet and countdown party cost P1,200 per person. For inquiries and reservations, visit www.waterfronthotels.com.ph or call 526-1212. Welcome the new year while dancing to the mixes of DJs Travis, Mars Miranda, Ace Ramos and enjoy the crooning of Martin Nievera in New Year’s Eve Splash Solaire Resort and Casino’s poolside on Dec. 31. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets and schedules are available at TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

On the last night of 2017, guests may ring in the New Year at Conrad Manila’s C Lounge with front row seats for an uninterrupted view of the dazzling fireworks display at Manila Bay. The countdown is accompanied with a performance by Red Picasso. Entrance is priced at P1,000 net per person, inclusive of one beverage. Limited al fresco seating is also available at P30,000 net for a maximum of six persons. For reservations and inquiries, e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com or call 833-9999.

Dance the night away with live music by guest DJs and enjoy the magnificent view of the fireworks display by the bay at the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the roof deck of the AG New World Manila Bay Hotel. In-house and walk-in guests can enjoy three rounds from a selection of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. Rates are at P1,800 for walk-in guests and P1,500 for in-house guests and restaurant diners. For more information and reservations, call 252-6888, e-mail reservations.manilabay@newworldhotels.com or visit newworldhotels.com.

Party in style at the Diamond Hotel’s Corniche, Lobby Lounge or Bar 27. Kick off the celebration with an elegant feast at the Corniche Buffet (P3,580 net per person) from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and celebrate new beginnings with a glass of Cava, party favors, and access to the New Year Countdown Party with live entertainment by the Infinite Band and Yellow Lane Band. Plus, guests will get a chance to win roundtrip airline tickets for two to Davao. Yurakuen features a savory Japanese Dinner Set Menu which includes Cava and acoustic duo for entertainment at P2,980 net per person from 6 to 10 p.m. At the Lobby Lounge there will be a Jamon and Wine Pairing Dinner at P1,180 net per person from 6 to 9 p.m., and a midnight buffet spread with access to the New Year’s Countdown party. There will also be a midnight buffet spread at the Mezzanine Area for P880 net per person from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoy cocktails and barbecue with a festive al fresco vibe at the Poolside Bar for P750 net per person from 6 to 11 p.m. Pop the champagne as you countdown to midnight at Bar 27 with cocktail in hand and a spectacular view of the Manila Bay fireworks. Have your fill of antipasti and tapas with a standard drink priced at P2,800 net per person from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., with live entertainment by Maria’s Project. Tickets to the Bar 27 New Year’s Eve party are available at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com at 50% off until Dec. 29. The New Year’s Eve Countdown offers are also available for purchase at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com. For queries and reservations, call 528-3000 ext. 1121.

SOUTHERN EXPOSURE

Resorts World Manila and Marriott Manila present The Grand Countdown to 2018: Experience the Fantasy starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Hosted by Giselle Sanchez, the show features Arnel Pineda and Lani Misalucha, with special guests Sam Mangubat, Darren Espanto, and Jon Santos. The Holy Mass begins at 6 p.m. to be followed by the dinner and show at 7 p.m. Tickets and schedules are available at TicketWorld www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999.

Acacia Hotel Manila will welcome the new year with the All That Glitters New Year Countdown Party. Enjoy live music and comedy of Arpie and The Multivitamins, then, just before midnight, head to the topmost floor of the hotel for the grand balloon drop and a view of the panoramic fireworks display over the metro’s south side. The New Year’s Eve party will be held from 8:30 p.m. onwards at the Grand Acacia Ballroom. Tickets at P2,700 net per person are available at the front desk. For reservations call 720-2000 or e-mail enquiry@acaciahotelsmanila.com.

FAR AWAY

For a white beach celebration, there is Coast Boracay, a boutique resort with a beach-front view and walking distance to and from the most happening restaurants, bars, shops and party venues. The resort’s Cha-Cha’s Beach Café will jumpstart its New Year’s celebrations a few days early with performances by a live nine-piece Latin band, Punto Cubano, on Dec. 29, 30 and 31, complemented with live club sessions by DJ Supreme Fist and live percussions by Marcus Maguigad and RWG. On New Year’s Eve, all featured artists will perform at the Latino–inspired countdown party. Guests can party all night while partaking of Cha Cha’s block-party style buffet inclusive of unlimited drinks at the Tropical Cocktail Bar. Cha Cha’s New Year’s Eve Party is priced at P2,500 ++ per person. For details, e-mail reservations@coastboracay.com or call Manila office at 576-4555.

Celebrate the start of 2018 at the City of Love’s Richmonde Hotel Iloilo. At The Granary, there will be a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet for P1,300 net per person. For inquiries call (+63) 33 328-7888 or book online at www.richmondehoteliloilo.com.ph.