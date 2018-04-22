What happened to the CCTVs in Zamboanga City?

THE BUSINESS sector in Zamboanga City has asked the local government to evaluate the multi-million closed circuit television (CCTV) pilot project undertaken during the previous administration in terms of efficiency and effectivity before mandating private establishments to install their respective CCTVs. Pedro Rufo N. Soliven, president of the Zamboanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation Inc., said it is unclear whether the P22-million worth of CCTVs set up the within the city center have been of any use. “What happened to it? Is it still functioning? Did we use these equipment to prevent crimes? Did we use its footages as evidence?” said Mr. Soliven, who is also a member of the Zamboanga Peace and Order Council. Mr. Soliven said it would be but fair to the business community to have this review before implementing the local ordinance requiring them to set up CCTVs in their establishments. The CCTVs were part of a P117-million project in 2015 intended to beef up security surveillance in the city. — Albert F. Arcilla