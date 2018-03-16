What to see this week

3 films to see on the week of March 16-23, 2018

Game Night



MAX and Annie hold a weekly couples game night which takes a funny turn when Max’s brother, Brooks arranges a murder mystery party. One evening, the six gamers set out to solve the case and discover unexpected twists and turns. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, it stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Jesse Plemons. Empire’s Amy West writes, “Game Night throws plenty of inventive twists at the audience, mostly at the characters’ expense. And it’s never afraid to call itself out on how on-the-nose it can be at times, either.”

MTRCB Rating: R-13

My Perfect You



BURN proposes to his girlfriend and gets rejected. Then he gets fired from his job. Devasted, he goes on a trip to Zambales where he meets Abi who runs a camp in the area. They begin to spend most of their time together and know about each other more. Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, it stars Pia Wurtzbach and Gerald Anderson.

MTRCB Rating: PG

The Hurricane Heist



OPPORTUNISTIC criminals infiltrate a US Mint facility in the face of an oncoming hurricane to steal $600 million. Needing a vault code only known to one Treasury Agent, their plan turns into a murderous operation. Directed by Rob Cohen, it stars Maggie Grace, Tobby Kebbell, Ryan Kwanten, Ralph Ineson, Randy Couture, and Melissa Bolona. Variety’s Andrew Barker writes, “[The Hurricane Heist is] a perfect storm of deliriously watchable inanity and ineptitude. It may be a strong early candidate for the worst movie of 2018, but don’t let that deter you — bad movies this fun don’t come along every day.”

MTRCB Rating: PG