What to see this week

6 films to see on the week of April 13-20, 2018

A Quiet Place

THE Abbott family navigates in silence to avoid being targeted by mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. The film is directed by John Krasinski who also stars alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward, and Leon Russom. The Atlantic’s David Sims writes, “A Quiet Place is a taut piece of genre filmmaking, to be sure, though it succeeds because it leads with a believable, if heightened, portrayal of a loving family.” Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a rating of 96%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Dear Dictator

A BRITISH-CARRIBEAN dictator flees the political turmoil in his nation and spends his time communicating with a teenage penpal from suburban America, guiding her with schemes to overcome bullies at school. Directed by Lissa Adario and Joey Syracuse, it stars Michael Caine, Odeya Rush, Katie Holmes, Seth Green, and Jason Riggs. The New York Times’ Jeannette Catsoulis writes, “Ms. Rush is believably disaffected but struggles to anchor a plot lousy with loose ends and lazily drawn relationships. As for Mr. Caine, never one to be fazed by the ludicrous, he plays Anton as less murderous tyrant than grandfatherly codger.” Rotten Tomatoes gave it a rating of just 15%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Acts of Violence

WHEN the fiancée of the youngest MacGregor brother is kidnapped, detectives James Avery and Brooke Baker team up, while the ex-military soldier brothers fight against human traffickers. Directed by Brett Donowho, it stars Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser, Shawn Ashmore, Ashton Holmes, Melissa Bolona, and Sophia Bush. Variety’s Dennis Harvey critiques, “More high-body-count, guns-blazing faceoffs between ex-military civilians and criminals ensue before the desired result is achieved, albeit at great cost. You’d think the protagonists might wonder if they’d taken the right course when there’s a 40% casualty rate on their side, never mind the umpteen villains slain.” Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a 0% rating.

MTRCB Rating: R-16

Status Update

TEENAGER Kyle Moore is unable to fit in at his new hometown following his parents separation. Then his life changes after discovering a magical social media app that causes his status updates to come true. Directed by Scott Speer, it stars Ross Lynch, Olivia Holt, and Courtney Eaton. The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore writes, “That film deserved a stronger theatrical push than it got; this one should zip quickly to streaming outlets, lest it poison the appealing actor’s prospects in movie theaters.”

MTRCB Rating: PG

Almost a Love Story

BANENG and Luigi are childhood friends. Baneng’s mother, an OFW who takes care of Luigi in Italy, has witnessed their love blossom. The childhood sweethearts get a chance to spend time with each other when Baneng finally travels to Italy. Directed by Louie Ignacio, it stars Derrick Monasterio, Barbie Forteza, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, and Ana Capri.

MTRCB Rating: G

Rampage

PRIMATOLOGIST Denise Okoye shares a friendship with George, a silverblack gorilla who has been under his care since birth. However, the gorilla, along with several other animals, turns into an enormous raging creature due to a genetic experiment. To save his gorilla friend and the environment from destruction and, Okoye teams up with a genetic engineer to secure an antidote. Directed by Brad Peyton, it stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Naomi Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jake Lacey, and Joe Manganiello.

MTRCB Rating: PG