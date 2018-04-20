What to see this week

5 films to see on the week of April 20-27, 2018

Ghost Stories

PROFESSOR Phillip Goodman, who has spent his life exposing fraudulent supernatural events on his TV show, has his skepticism tested upon receiving a file of three cases: on of a night watchman haunted by disturbing visions; one about a young man involved in a car accident; and a wealthy former banker whose unborn child’s spirit visits him. Directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, the film stars Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse, Jill Halfpenny, and Amy Doyle. The Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Dalton writes, “Ghost Stories is a witty and well-crafted love letter to old-school horror tropes. Even if some local British references may get lost in translation, the film still has solid ready-made appeal to genre-friendly fans and festivals, with the added commercial kick of Freeman’s marquee name.”

MTRCB Rating: PG

Beirut

SET during the 1982 Lebanon civil war, the film follows a former US diplomat sent by CIA operatives to negotiate for a friend’s life. Directed by Brad Anderson, it stars John Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Dena Norris, Shea Whigham, and Larry Pine. The Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday writes, “Beirut bears the stamp of each filmmaker, propelled by Gilroy’s instinctive knack for keeping a clear, coherent story in constant forward motion, and executed with Anderson’s unfussy approach to visuals and character cues.”

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Mazinger Z: Infinity

TEN YEARS AGO, evil scientist Dr. Hell led his Underground Empire in a bid to destroy humanity, and was defeated by Koji Kabuto who piloted the super robot Mazinger Z. When an unexpected encounter deep under Mt. Fuji leads to a dangerous event, the now-retired Koji and Mazinger Z are made to choose between good and evil. Directed by Junji Shimizu.

MTRCB Rating: PG

DOTGA: The One that Ghost Away

WANTING to save her grandmother’s house and make ends meet, Carmel and her best friend Jerald form a ghost buster squad. Just when they are losing most of their clients, Carmel meets Jack, a rich architect who hires their squad to rid his house of ghosts. Directed by Terry Y. Reyes, it stars Kim Chiu, Ryan Bang, Enzo Pineda, Lassy, Moi Bien, and Pepe Herrera.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Wonder Wheel

KNOWING what we know about Woody Allen, it’s impossible not to think his film about an aspiring playwright (Justin Timberlake) romancing both a married waitress (Kate Winslet) and her stepdaughter (Juno Temple) is a commentary about the Mia Farrow/Soon-Yi story. On its own merits, though, it would still be a dud, a sluggish, uninspired retread of so many earlier and much better Allen films. — Richard Roeper

Rating: 1 and a half ★

MTRCB Rating: R-13