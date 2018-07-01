Where are the most congested roads in Metro Manila?

By Jochebed B. Gonzales, Senior Researcher

In 2017, the average volume of vehicles that passed through Metro Manila’s circumferential and radial road each day was recorded at 2.7 million.

Cars accounted for more than half of the volume, which was estimated at 1.47 million, followed by motorcycles with 697 thousand.

ALSO READ:

INFOGRAPHIC: How many vehicles pass through EDSA each day?

Untangling the gridlock: A look into the Philippines’ first subway project

Subway expected to reduce economic cost of traffic — JICA