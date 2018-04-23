Whose backhoe is that?

A CHARITY organization led by Teresita Ang See has urged the government to keep the statue of a comfort woman along Roxas Boulevard, Manila following the appearance of a backhoe beside the figure, purportedly with orders to remove it. “Good relations with Japan should not come at the expense of forgetting history and disregarding those who have suffered under Japanese occupation,” Ms. See, founder of the Kaisa Para sa Kaunlaran, said in a statement on Monday. She stressed that the statue is not meant to insult the Japanese, but rather “to remember the women who suffered and pay tribute to their courage and resilience.” The Manila City government and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines have both denied ordering the removal of the statue, according to Ms. See. She has sought the assistance of the Manila Police District as she verifies who made the directive. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz