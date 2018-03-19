Wig-wearing protesters call for Aguirre’s resignation

Akbayan party-list members on Monday, March 19, protested outside the Department of Justice (DoJ) following alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles’ entry into the agency’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Ms. Napoles — the alleged mastermind in the misuse of some P10 billion from the government’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) allotted to Congress — last week was given provisional coverage of the DoJ’s WPP after executing an affidavit.

Protesters donned wigs as a taunt targeted towards Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II, who is often mocked for wearing a wig.

“(Aguirre) is a coddler of dictators, drug lords and scammers,” said Akbayan representative Justine Balane in a press statement.

She added: “In a week, he freed confessed drug lords Espinosa and Lim and then gave witness protection to big-time pork barrel scammer Janet Lim Napoles.”

Ms. Balane was referring to suspected drug distributor Peter Lim and self confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa who were cleared of criminal charges along with several other drug personalities in a resolution issued last December 20, 2017 but was only discovered by reporters last Monday, March 12. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio