Woman lost at sea rescued on Christmas Day

A WOMAN was rescued Monday off Antique by a passing international cargo ship, surviving her four-day ordeal in the wake of Tropical Storm Vinta as she kept afloat on a piece of debris detached from her house in Antique. The cargo vessel spotted Diana Salim, 25, at sea at 3 a.m. on Christmas Day 900 kilometers north of her hometown. The rescuers immediately coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard, and she was taken to a hospital in Antique for treatment for dehydration and sunburn. — philstar.com
