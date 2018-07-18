Woods at Open

Tiger Woods missed the weekend when he last did battle at the British Open, and it certainly said something about the poor state of his game in 2015 that he did so in St. Andrews. For all his experience navigating his favorite course on the major championship’s rotation, he was handicapped by back woes and far removed from the form that had him claiming titles across the Atlantic thrice before. Soon after, he was compelled to shun competitive action, going under the knife twice and undergoing a long recovery process that, at one point, didn’t seem close to meeting with success.

Now deep on the comeback trail that began with the silly-season Hero World Challenge late last year and picked up steam from the Farmers Insurance Open onward, Woods isn’t just angling to survive. He expects to thrive and, in fact, win. The other day, he was asked in a presser if he figured the British Open presented him with the best chance of taking home his 15th Grand Slam trophy. His answer: “Not to be smart, but it is the next major I’m playing.” Which, simply put, means he believe he’s once again good enough for a podium finish every single time he tees off.

It’s a matter of perspective, really. Skeptical quarters need only point out that Woods hasn’t won in golf’s grandest stages since 2008, and hasn’t won something — anything — since 2013. To then consider him among the favorites in Carnoustie, by far the toughest British Open layout, would be wishful thinking. The flipside, of course, is that he is who he is; not for nothing has he already put together a remarkable career full of highlights only Jack Nicklaus can surpass.

Certainly, Woods will have to put together an outstanding showing from tee to green, and through all four rounds, if he is to prevail. So far, he has been alternately spectacular and so-so, not quite in command of his clubs to instead string great outings together. Still, it’s telling that he is again pressuring himself to produce results. If nothing else, it’s the first in what may or may not be a long process towards redemption.

