World Bank cites need to address ‘poor quality of jobs’ to reduce poverty in PHL

THE WORLD BANK has labelled the poor quality of jobs in the Philippines as the “missing link” to reducing poverty and inequality in the country, even as the government carries out a more ambitious infrastructure development program.

“The key challenge facing the government is not unemployment, but rather the poor quality of jobs in the labor market, as a large share of employment opportunities in the Philippines consist of low-paid jobs,” the World Bank said in its Philippine Economic Update report.