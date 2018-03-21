WTO ambassador confirmed, DAR chief bypassed

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Ambassador Manuel Antonio J. Teehankee as Philippine Permanent Representative of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mr. Teehankee would return to the WTO position after being appointed by President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to serve in the period covering 2004-2011. He had also served as undersecretary for the Department of Justice and Department of Foreign Affairs.

The CA, however, deferred anew its voting on the appointment of Agrarian Reform Secretary John Rualo Castriciones. His appointment was deemed bypassed as Congress goes on a break on Friday, Mar. 23.

During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Castriciones was once again questioned on his qualifications and his knowledge on the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)’s mandate to implement the land reform program.

Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito also quizzed Mr. Castriciones over his alleged involvement in the ouster of former interior secretary Ismael D. Sueno.

“The President has an independent mind. Whatever decision he makes, he’s responsible for it. We were not the ones who actually decided or worked for the ouster of the Secretary,” Mr. Castriciones said.

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel also disputed Mr. Castriciones’ claim that he has handled numerous agrarian reform cases, noting that the DAR Secretary had handled only one case and represented a former landowner at that.

“Being a lawyer is not enough to head the agrarian reform department. Farmers do not need primarily a lawyer. They need primarily someone who will truly implement the government’s agrarian reform program,” she said.

In an interview with reporters, Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said majority of CA members were supportive of Mr. Castriciones, but disclosed that some members remained unsatisfied with the DAR chief’s answers and sought additional documents from him.

He said the CA would resume Mr. Castriciones’s confirmation hearing on the third week of May, when Congress resumes sessions.

For his part, Mr. Castriciones told reporters, “Of course I’m (hopeful of getting the CA nod). I’m praying to the Lord if it’s really my destiny to help and contribute in the resolution of the problems with regards to agrarian issues,” he told reporters.