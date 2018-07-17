Xurpas CEO steps down to focus on firm’s blockchain projects

Xurpas Inc. Chairman Nico Jose S. Nolledo will be stepping down as the technology firm’s chief executive officer to lead one of the company’s subsidiaries that will focus on using blockchain projects.

The listed firm said in a statement Tuesday, July 17, that Mr. Nolledo will be focusing on developing Xurpas’ wholly-owned unit, ODX Pte. Ltd., which has already taken in several big wigs in the technology, telecommunications, and crypto industries as investors.

“ODX is a massive long-term opportunity for us, and the commitment to the project shown by the partners who have already signed on, is very strong validation of this…We need all hands on deck to fully realize our plans, and this is why I need to dedicate 100% of my time to ODX,” Mr. Nolledo said in a statement.

Former Xurpas President and Chief Operating Officer Raymond Gerard S. Racaza will now take over as CEO, while Mr. Nolledo will remain as company chairman. — Arra B. Francia