Young gun Robert Bolick savors banner 2017

FOR young star baller Robert Bolick the Year 2017 has been a banner one filled with so much success on the court on various levels. It is something that the Leyte native is basking in and hopes to build on in the coming year.

From the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) to the preseason FilOil Flying V tournament to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Bolick left his mark as a winner in all of them.

Bolick was the adjudged the most valuable player in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after averaging all-around numbers of 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals and eventually helped the Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes to the title.

Months later he towed San Beda to the title of the FilOil Flying V preseason tournament, hitting what turned out to be the game-winning three-pointer in the championship match against the De La Salle Green Archers which not only handed them the title but also completed for the Lions an undefeated run.

He capped the year by helping San Beda to another NCAA title by way of a sweep of the Lyceum Pirates in the championship series that also saw Bolick hit a key three-pointer down the stretch.

“Year 2017 was I would say the best year in my [basketball] life so far. When we won last year in the NCAA I was at my peak and I was able to do it once again this year. Then in the D-League I won my first championship and MVP and in FilOil I hit the winning shot in the championship and in the NCAA I hit a key shot as well that won us the championship. It has been a great year for me and I don’t want it to finish yet,” said a beaming Bolick in a recent interview with BusinessWorld as he looked back at the kind of year he has had.

“Hopefully 2018 will be a better one as I intend to apply for the PBA draft. So I would double my effort and hopefully no injuries for me,” he added.

While winning collegiate titles is not a new thing for him, having won both in the NCAA and University Athletic Association of the Philippines with La Salle, still 21-year-old Bolick takes special pride and honor with San Beda’s latest conquest as it was something he felt they really worked hard for amid some doubts thrown their way.

“It was an up-and-down season for San Beda. We had some injuries and issues within the team but at the end of the day we stuck with each other and God guided to the right path to with the championship,” said Bolick, a brand ambassador of global sports brand Under Armour.

“I’m happy we were able to live up to the winning tradition of San Beda. We had great support from the fans, alumni and our bosses. Lyceum was a strong team no doubt and they swept the elimination round. But come big games I felt we had an advantage because of our experience and it showed in the finals and I’m proud of the team and coaches and what we achieved,” he added.

He went on to say that their goal is to win another NCAA title on his final year of eligibility in Season 94 and help the Lions go to transition as they welcome new players.

As far as his recently forged association with Under Armour, Bolick said he is honored to be part of it for it embodies him as a player.

“I love the Under Armour products so much so that even if I’m not an ambassador I would still wear them,” said Bolick.

Adding, “I chose to be different. I want to show them that Under Armour is here and that it can stand on its own with the big ones much like what my mind-set is when I step on the court.”

He also expressed delight over the country’s securing the hosting duties, along with Japan and Indonesia, for the FIBA World Cup in 2023, and said he hopes to be part of it playing for the national team.

“By that time I will be 27 years old. I hope to do well in the PBA and make a case for a spot in Gilas for the World Cup in 2023. It’s definitely at the back of my head. So let’s see,” Bolick said. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo