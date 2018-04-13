Your Weekend Guide (April 13, 2018)

Shopping galore

THE CIRCUIT Summer Night Market offers retail therapy on weekends at Circuit Makati. Organized by the Common Good Market, the night market’s products include apparel, bags, accessories, gadgets, toys, and cosmetics. It also has food concessionaires such as Pinoy Pao, The Lemonade Bar, Gino’s Pasta Hub, Let’s Kakanin, and Gridiron. For added fun, visitor’s can play with life-sized board games for free when they make a purchase from any of the merchants. The night market runs on the following weekends: April 14-15, April 21 -22, April 28-29, and May 5-6 at the open parking lot.

Healing with scent, sound

LEARN to relax through the Scent and Sound Healing session on April 15, 10 a.m., at Yoga+Express Legazpi (YPELV). Scent and Sound Healing uses the powerful sound vibrations of a gong and essential oils of pure plant and flower essences to charge energy fields. The vibrations produced by the gong can lower the heart rate, reduce stress, anxiety and pain, as well as improve sleep. Wear light comfortable clothes; bring a yoga mat, an eye covering, and a light shawl. It is not recommended for women who are in their first and final trimester of pregnancy, children under the age of seven and those who are suffering from serious mental health problems. Rates are P750 for YPELV members and P950 for non-members. Walk-in rate is P1,000. Yoga+Express Legazpi is located at the Jose Cojuangco Bldg., 119 Dela Rosa corner Castro Sts., Legazpi Village, Makati. For inquiries, text 0918-888-9198.

Earth Day at the park

EARTH Day will be celebrated on April 15 at the Arroceros Forest Park, Manila’s last lung, starting at 7 p.m. A bike tour by the Firefly Brigade will open the celebration. Participants can participate in a nature photography workshop for adults or a storytelling session for children, bird watching, meditation, and nature walks. Fr. John Leydon of the Malate Parish Church will celebrate Mass at 2 p.m. The Arroceros Forest Park lies between the Pasig River and the Metropolitan Theater. Entrance to the park is free.

Experimental show

‘MUSTA, a multisensory experiential journey on depression and mindfulness presented by the students of Arts Management Batch 114 and TAXI Theater, will run on April 13 and 14, at 1, 4, and 7 p.m. at the SDA Theater, College of Saint Benilde. The audience capacity is limited to a maximum of 50 persons per show due to the experiential nature of the production. RSVP with the date and show time of your choice for availability at patriciaeunice.taguba@benilde.edu.ph or through 0956-973-9614. The SDA Theater is located at the 5/F Benilde School of Design and Arts Campus, 950 P. Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Shang Summer Safari

ENJOY free music this summer with True Faith performing its original chart-toppers at the East Atrium of the Shangri-La Plaza mall on April 14, 7 p.m.

Monty Phyton’s Spamalot

UPSTART Productions presents the Tony award-winning musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot on April 13 to 22 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center, in Taguig City. The musical is based on Monty Python’s movie Quest for the Holy Grail. For tickets and schedules, contact TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

PPO concert

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra presents the final concert of its 35th season on April 13, 8 p.m., at the Main Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). The evening’s repertoire includes F. Delius’ A Walk to the Paradise Garden F, Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto M, and De Falla’s El Sombrero de Tres Picos (complete ballet) under the baton of maestro Yoshikazu Fukumura. The featured performer is trumpeter Raymund De Leon. For tickets, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Juan Tamad adaptation

BASED on a short story in Nick Joaquin’s book Pop Stories for Groovy Kids (1979), Tanghalang Pilipino presents a fund-raising stage adaptation of Nang Dalawin ng Pag-ibig si Juan Tamad on April 14, 3 and 7 p.m., at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Little Theater. The play was adapted by Rody Vera and directed by Jonathan Tadioan. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Arsenic and Old Lace

REPERTORY Philippines presents Joseph Kesserling’s black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace. Directed by Jamie Wilson, the story centers on the Brewster family and their homicidal tendencies. The play runs until April 29 at the Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Ayala Center, Makati City. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Sa Wakas the musical

THE re-run of Sa Wakas: A New Pinoy Rock Musical, featuring the songs of Sugarfree, will be held at the PowerMac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati until May 26. Co-written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan, with musical arrangement by Ejay Yatco, the musical brings together the world of pop rock and theater. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Comedy nights

COMEDY MANILA presents Funny Fridays: Can’t Stop Laughing at 8:30 p.m. on April 13 at the Teatrino at Promenade, Greenhills, San Juan. For tickets (P500) and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

The Lion King

THE international touring production of The Lion King has performances at the Theater in Solaire until May 20. Winner of over 70 major international theater awards, it features lyrics and music by Elton John and Tim Rice including the songs “Circle of Life” and the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” For details, visit thelionking.ph. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Art in the Park

THE 12th edition of Art in the Park will see 58 galleries, art collectives, independent art spaces, and student groups gathering on April 15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Jaime Velasquez Park in Salcedo Village, Makati City, for the benefit of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines. With its primary goal of making Philippine modern and contemporary art more accessible to more people, Art in the Park prescribes a cap of P50,000 on the art works on sale at the festival, and it is not far-fetched to be able to obtain a coveted piece for much less. Admission is free.

Children’s summer camp

LUCKY CHINATOWN offers summer workshops for children from April 16 to May 20, including coloring activities, performing arts, and kiddie combat. Kiddie Summer Camp sessions will be available both in the morning and afternoon. There will be an Arts and Crafts Workshop with Crayola from April 16 to 22; then from April 20 to 21 will be art classes under Masters of Likhang Bata Creativity Center at 2-4 p.m. To join the workshops, present P1,000 single purchase receipt from any mall establishment. For schedules of other workshops, call the mall concierge at 576-8139 or visit http://www.megaworldlifestylemalls.com/.