Your Weekend Guide (April 20, 2018)

Kiddie Summer Camp

CHILDREN CAN immerse themselves in fun-filled summer workshops — ranging from coloring activities to performing arts, and kiddie combat — at Lucky Chinatown’s Kiddie Summer Camp until May 20. Each activity will be facilitated by a group that will help kids nurture interest in their chosen category. Sessions will be available both in the morning and afternoon. On April 20 and 21, kids can advance their coloring skills during the Crayola Arts Classes with the Masters of Likhang Bata Creativity Center at 2 p.m. Present a P1,000 single purchase receipt from any Lucky Chinatown establishments to join the workshops. For details, contact the Lucky Chinatown concierge at 576-8139 or 0918-8392489, or visit www.megaworldlifestylemalls.com.

Travel fair

FOR THE best deals and memorable summer adventure, visit the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Voucher Sale in the East Wing of the Edsa Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong, and the Cathay Pacific Voucher Sale at the mall’s Grand Atrium, from April 20 to 22.

Night market

THE CIRCUIT Summer Night Market offers retail therapy on weekends at the Circuit Makati in Santa Ana. Organized by the Common Good Market, the night market’s products include apparel, bags, accessories, gadgets, toys, and cosmetics. It also has food concessionaires such as Pinoy Pao, The Lemonade Bar, Gino’s Pasta Hub, Let’s Kakanin, and Gridiron. For added fun, visitors can play with life-sized board games for free when they make a purchase from any of the merchants. The night market runs on the following weekends: April 21 -22, April 28-29, and May 5-6 at the open parking lot.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

UPSTART Productions presents the Tony award-winning musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot until April 22 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center, in Taguig City. The musical is based on the comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. For tickets and schedules, contact TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Sa Wakas the musical

THE re-run of Sa Wakas: A New Pinoy Rock Musical, featuring the songs of Sugarfree, will be held at the PowerMac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati until May 26. Co-written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan, with musical arrangement by Ejay Yatco, the musical brings together the world of pop rock and theater. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

The Lion King

THE international touring production of The Lion King has performances at the Theater in Solaire until May 20. Winner of over 70 major international theater awards, it features lyrics and music by Elton John and Tim Rice including the songs “Circle of Life” and the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” For details, visit thelionking.ph. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

International book day

ON April 21, celebrate Día del Libro at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati. It will be a day of books and roses and a slew of cultural treats including a book market, recitals, meetings with writers, book presentations, street art, a silent disco, and a tribute-concert to Filipino and Spanish music by the Manila Symphony Orchestra. It will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

JAPANESE DRUMMING

Drum Tao of Japan — a one-of-a-kind musical drum concert where highly-trained Japanese Taiko drummers beat their Wadaiko drums together with chanting and music — will perform at the KIA Theater in Cubao, Quezon City from April 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.ticketnet.com.ph.