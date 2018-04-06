Your Weekend Guide (April 6, 2018)

Spectrum Fair

FIRST in the lineup of Shangri-La Plaza mall’s April activities is the Spectrum Fair on April 6 to 8 at the Grand Atrium and the East Atrium. The fair includes clothes and accessories meant for travel and trips to the beach. For inquiries, call 370-2597 to 98 or visit www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial.

Ballet performance

THE AYALA Foundation, Ayala Group of Companies, and Patek Philippe Geneve present Filipino-American ballerina Stella Abrera and fellow American Ballet Theater stars in a fundraising show for CENTEX on April 6 and 7, 7 p.m. at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC, Taguig City. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Marawing Salamat

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP), and Lyric Opera of the Philippines present Marawing Salamat: The Best of Opera & Fashion for Marawi on April 6, 8 p.m., at the CCP Main Theater, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City. The net proceeds of the event go to the rebuilding of Marawi city in Mindanao. Strictly formal attire. For tickets, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Arsenic and Old Lace

REPERTORY Philippines presents Joseph Kersserling’s black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace. Directed by Jamie Wilson, the story centers on the Brewster family and their homicidal tendencies. The play runs until April 29 at the Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Ayala Center, Makati City. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Sa Wakas

THE re-run of Sa Wakas: A New Pinoy Rock Musical, featuring the songs of Sugarfree, will be held at the PowerMac Center Spolight at Circuit Makati until May 26. Co-written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan, with musical arrangement by Ejay Yatco, the musical brings together the world of pop rock and theater. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

Comedy nights

COMEDY MANILA presents Funny Fridays: Can’t Stop Laughing at 8:30 p.m. on April 6 and 13 at the Teatrino at Promenade, Greenhills, San Juan. For tickets (P500) and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).

MSO free concert

THE MANILA Symphony Orchestra presents MSO @ The Deck, the first of the three free concerts on April 8, 5 p.m., at The Circuit, Makati, featuring the MSO’s brass quintet. For inquiries, call 523-5712, or e-mail info@manilasymphony.com.

Lecture at the museum

MARTIN “Sonny” Tinio, Jr. will be discussing what life was like in Binondo from 1850-1900, as well as the Luna and Rizal families in the lecture “Rediscovering Binondo Part 2 — Tea with Tinio” on April 7, 9:30 a.m. This is the second of the three-part “Tea with Tinio” series. The museum is located at the RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Buendia Aves., Makati City. Tickets are priced at P300. For reservations call 889-1234, or e-mail info@yuchengcomuseum.org.

The Lion King

THE Manila season of the touring production of The Lion King at the Theater in Solaire has been extended until May 20. Winner of over 70 major international theater awards, it features lyrics and music by Elton John and Tim Rice including the songs “Circle of Life” and the Oscar-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” For details, visit thelionking.ph. For tickets and schedules, visit TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph, 891-9999).