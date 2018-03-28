Yuchengco holds part 2 of Rediscovering Binondo lecture series

THE Yuchengco Museum will hold part two of “Rediscovering Binondo,” a talk on the old Manila district’s history from 1850 to 1900, particularly the arrival of the Chinese, their lifestyles; and the legacies of the Luna and Rizal families, conducted by Martin “Sonny” Tinio, Jr.

This is the second of a three-part “Tea with Tinio” series at the Yuchengco Museum.

The lecture will be held on April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Tinio has written books and monographs about Philippine social history, architecture, and landscaping, among others, and co-authored Philippine Ancestral Houses, the first book on Philippine colonial architecture, and the largest-selling local coffee table book to date.

A former museum curator of the Intramuros Administration and of Malacañan Palace, he designed Casa Manila in Intramuros and has restored several period houses in Kawit, Cavite and Taal, Batangas. Most recently he served as a consultant for the San Ignacio Reconstruction Project in Intramuros.

Tickets to the lecture are P300. For reservations, call or e-mail at 889-1234 and info@yuchengcomuseum.org.

The museum is located inside RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Senator Gil J. Puyat Aves., Makati City.