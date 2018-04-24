Zamboanga City taxis seek regional franchise

ZAMBOANGA CITY-based Asia’s Latin City Transport Services Cooperative is seeking to expand its franchise to cover the entire Zamboanga Peninsula Region. Engr. Eduardo C. Montealto Jr, regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said the group’s petition is now being evaluated. “The result of the review of the documents are expected to be out next month,” Mr. Montealto said. If approved, the cooperative will use its 15 brand new cab units for operations to and from the city and any point in the region. The proposed rates are P40 flag down covering the first 500 meters and P3.50 per additional 100 meters. Each taxi unit is equipped with a meter with receipt printer, dash camera, Wi-Fi and a global positioning system (GPS), for the convenience and safety of the passengers. After the first three months of operations, the local government will conduct an assessment if there is a need to add more taxi units. — Albert F. Arcilla