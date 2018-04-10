Zamboanga mayor gives police 24-hour deadline to capture escaped prisoners

ZAMBOANGA CITY Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has ordered the police to capture within 24 hours the six remaining inmates out of 16 who bolted the Tetuan Police Jail early dawn Tuesday, April 10.

A statement from the mayor said authorities have immediately launched manhunt operations, which led to the arrest of 10 of the escapees. Ms. Climaco said “disciplinary actions will be taken against those who have been remiss in their duties and responsibilities” that resulted in the jailbreak.

The mayor also appealed to the public for cooperation, saying, “We appeal to residents to immediately report to authorities the whereabouts of any of those who bolted jail.” Photos of the six fugitives, who are mostly facing drug-related charges, have been posted on the city’s official social media pages. — Mindanao Bureau